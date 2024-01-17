Sinclair Sets Deal To Renew All of Its Fox Affiliations

Sinclair said it reached an agreement to renew all of its Fox affiliations.

The new deal covers stations in 41 markets, serving 19 million TV households.

“We are pleased to reach this comprehensive renewal with Fox, inclusive of the early renewal of 17 markets,” said Will Bell, senior VP, head of distribution and network relations at Sinclair.

“Premiere sports, such as the NFL, including the Super Bowl in February of 2025, Baseball Night in America, the World Series and college football and basketball, have never been more important, and we are pleased to be able to continue to pair Fox’s premiere sports and entertainment programming, which remain exclusive to broadcast, with our best-in-class local news and syndicated programming for years to come,” Bell said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Sinclair, and we are delighted these stations will continue to be the top destination in these 41 markets for our shared viewers to access all of Fox’s leading Entertainment and Sports content,” David Espinosa, president of distribution for Fox Corp., said.