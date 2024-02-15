‘All American’ Back on The CW April 1, As Network Shares Premieres (TCA)

The CW has shared its spring premiere dates, including drama All American coming back with season six April 1 and drama Walker returning for season four April 3. New crime procedural Sight Unseen also begins April 1.

Dating competition series Lovers and Liars, a spinoff of FBoy Island, also debuts April 1, then shifts to its regular slot Thursday, April 11. Also on April 11 is Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, about “a fresh batch of clients desperate to find love,” according to the network, and the woman who can help them.

Racing docuseries 100 Days to Indy starts season two April 26.

Unscripted cop show Police 24/7 premieres April 30, along with Hostage Rescue.

Daniel Ezra and Samantha Logan are in the cast of All American.

Jared Padalecki plays Walker.

Sight Unseen features Dolly Lewis as a homicide detective forced to quit her job after an incident in the field, and she is later diagnosed as blind.

Lovers and Liars sees three men joined by 24 women on a tropical island. Half of the women are there for love, and the other half want to win some money. Nikki Glaser hosts.

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker sees Stanger and The Bachelor alum Nick Viall help difficult clients find love.

Police 24/7 “delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriff and police departments across the United States,” says The CW.

Hostage Rescue tells the true stories of hostages in captivity, and the heroes who rescued them.