The CW Orders More ‘100 Days to Indy’

The CW has ordered a second season of 100 Days to Indy. Season two, with six episodes, runs this spring. The show takes viewers behind the scenes with the NTT INDYCAR Series drivers as they prepare to compete in the Indy 500.

“We are thrilled to bring another season of 100 Days to Indy to The CW and continue to grow our portfolio of quality sports programming,” said Heather Olander, head of unscripted programming, The CW Network. “Last season gave fans unprecedented access behind the scenes of INDYCAR racing leading up to the biggest race of the year, the Indy 500. We featured Josef Newgarden’s journey to the Brickyard in Indianapolis to become last year’s Indy 500 winner. We look forward to another season riding along with the incredible drivers and capturing all the action leading up to this year’s race.”

The new NTT INDYCAR Series season kicks off this March in St. Petersburg, Florida before arriving in the Southern California desert. The show will chronicle every step of the journey to the Indy 500, totaling six INDYCAR races and the entire month of May at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou are some of the drivers who will be featured.

Penske Entertainment produces the show, which premiered in spring 2023.

“Nothing matches the show-stopping, high-octane intensity of the Indy 500,” said Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles. “The CW will once again give viewers a front row seat as the charismatic stars of the NTT INDYCAR Series chase racing glory. It should be a thrilling ride and an extremely compelling watch for viewers around the country.”