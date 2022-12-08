The CW Offers Racecar Docuseries ‘100 Days to Indy’

The CW will debut new docuseries 100 Days to Indy, about the approach to the Indianapolis 500, in the spring. The series “will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT Indycar Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize,” The CW said.

There will be six episodes. Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group produce.

“100 Days to Indy is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, president, entertainment, The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at Vice Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT Indycar Series, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The Indy 500 takes place May 28, the 107th annual race. Four-time Indy 500 winner (and former Dancing With the Stars champion) Helio Castroneves is eyeing a record fifth win, but will face stiff competition.

100 Days to Indy is directed by Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for Vice.

Nexstar closed on a 75% acquisition of The CW in October. ■