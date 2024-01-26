Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots Host ‘Family Film and TV Awards’ on CBS

CBS airs the 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards Saturday, January 27. Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots host. Paramount Plus streams the event.

The D’Amelio Family, Corey Feldman, Folákẹ́ , Billy Gardell, Max Greenfield, Tony Gonzalez, Ernie Hudson, Phil Keoghan, Kel Mitchell, Dee Wallace, Montel Williams and Reginald VelJohnson are among those making special appearances.

A panel of industry experts, celebrities and Popstar! magazine readers will select the winners from 11 categories.

Gbajabiamila and Kloots are hosts on the CBS daytime show The Talk, along with Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. Gbajabiamila played in the NFL before becoming a host on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior. Kloots was a Broadway dancer and a Rockette. She was on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars and starred in and executive produced the CBS holiday film Fit For Christmas.

CBS first aired the Family Film and TV Awards, then produced by Dick Clark, in 1996.

The event is produced by Associated Television International. David McKenzie is the executive producer. “Recognizing and celebrating content that holds a universal appeal and is suitable for audiences of all ages has always been a core principle of our role as stewards of this esteemed award show,” he said.