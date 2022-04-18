'The Talk' Renewed for Season 13

The Talk, CBS’s answer to ABC’s The View, has been renewed for a 13th season, the hosts said on-air Monday and CBS later tweeted from The Talk’s Twitter feed.

The Talk will return with all of this season’s hosts — Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood — returning. Of those, Underwood has been with the show the longest, having joined in September 2011 as the show was entering its second season. The Talk's panel was totally revamped at the beginning of season 12, with Morales, Gbajabiamila, Kloots and O'Connell all signing on. O'Connell also is starring in Pictionary, Fox's nationally syndicated game show, starting next season.

Morales broke the news on the show, saying, “This is just coming in right now: The Talk has been renewed for season 13.”

That cued much rejoicing, confetti and champagne for the hosts, who all started dancing on stage while the masked, in-studio audience clapped and cheered.

"That's crazy, that feels so good," said Gbajabiamila, while O'Connell joked, “Now I know why all of our bosses showed up today.”

The hosts then went on to thank the crew, the audiences and the viewers at home.

Season 12 of CBS’s daytime panel talker runs through Aug. 5 and then goes into repeats and repackaged episodes until the debut of season 13 in September. The Talk is executive produced by Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. ■