'The Talk' Renewed for Season 13
By Paige Albiniak published
Daytime show‘s revamped panel features Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots and Sheryl Underwood
The Talk, CBS’s answer to ABC’s The View, has been renewed for a 13th season, the hosts said on-air Monday and CBS later tweeted from The Talk’s Twitter feed.
The Talk will return with all of this season’s hosts — Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood — returning. Of those, Underwood has been with the show the longest, having joined in September 2011 as the show was entering its second season. The Talk's panel was totally revamped at the beginning of season 12, with Morales, Gbajabiamila, Kloots and O'Connell all signing on. O'Connell also is starring in Pictionary, Fox's nationally syndicated game show, starting next season.
Morales broke the news on the show, saying, “This is just coming in right now: The Talk has been renewed for season 13.”
That cued much rejoicing, confetti and champagne for the hosts, who all started dancing on stage while the masked, in-studio audience clapped and cheered.
"That's crazy, that feels so good," said Gbajabiamila, while O'Connell joked, “Now I know why all of our bosses showed up today.”
The hosts then went on to thank the crew, the audiences and the viewers at home.
Season 12 of CBS’s daytime panel talker runs through Aug. 5 and then goes into repeats and repackaged episodes until the debut of season 13 in September. The Talk is executive produced by Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. ■
Surprise! Here's to Season 13! pic.twitter.com/7ZIhIGSgBFApril 18, 2022
Contributing editor Paige Albiniak has been covering the business of television for nearly 25 years. She is a longtime contributor to Next TV, Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News. She concurrently serves as editorial director for entertainment marketing association Promax. She has written for such publications as TVNewsCheck, The New York Post, Variety, CBS Watch and more. Albiniak was B+C’s Los Angeles bureau chief from September 2002 to 2004, and an associate editor covering Congress and lobbying for the magazine in Washington, D.C., from January 1997-September 2002.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.