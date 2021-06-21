Jerry O'Connell To Host 'Pictionary' Game Show on Fox Stations

Fox Television Stations will premiere game show Pictionary July 12, with Jerry O’Connell hosting.

Distributed by CBS Media Ventures, Pictionary will run on select Fox-owned stations, including WNYW New York and KTTV Los Angeles. It will air weekdays for four weeks.

“We’re sure a lot of families got much better at Pictionary over the last 15 months, so we think the timing is perfect for a fun, innovative TV version, and to have Jerry O’Connell as host is a real bonus,” said Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming for Fox Television Stations. “We’ve loved working with him in the past, and are fortunate he chose to do this with us.”

The show is based on the Mattel game of quick sketches and goofy guesses. Teams will be led by a celebrity captain. One player from the team will draw images that depict a word or phrase found on a card chosen at random, and their teammates have to guess the word or phrase.

O’Connell played Vern in Stand By Me when he was 11. Other film credits include Jerry Maguire, Scream 2, Can’t Hardly Wait and Kangaroo Jack. His TV work includes Scream Queens and Billions, and he hosted talk show Jerry O on the Fox-owned stations in summer 2019.

“Ever since my failed drawing of a koala bear lost my mom and me our household Pictionary crown, I’ve wanted to prove myself on the Pictionary stage,” said O’Connell. “I’m so happy to be working with this team from Fox and CBS. Sharpen your pencils, it’s going to be a fun summer.”

The limited series will be executive produced by David Hurwitz, Noah Bonnett and Richard Brown with Fred Soulie, senior VP & GM of Mattel Television, and Adam Bonnett serving as co-executive producers for Mattel.

The Pictionary game came out in 1985.