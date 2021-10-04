Natalie Morales Joins CBS' 'The Talk'

Natalie Morales, former West Coast anchor of NBC News’ Today and Dateline correspondent, is joining CBS’ The Talk on Monday, Oct. 11, alongside hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, the show confirmed Monday. News broke late last week that Morales was departing NBC and planning to join CBS' daytime panel talker.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the Talk family,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews in a statement. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skill-set and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

Morales also served as host of NBCUniversal’s syndicated magazines Access and Access Live. She departed those shows in April 2019. NBCU brought Mario Lopez on board as anchor in July 2019.

Morales joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent and also reported across all of NBCUniversal News’ platforms, including NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and MSNBC, along with Today and Dateline.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk,” said Morales, also in a statement. “I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”