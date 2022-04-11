CBS Orders Holiday Movies, Including One From Sheryl Crow

CBS has ordered three original Christmas movies, including one with Sheryl Crow executive producing and writing the title song. A music-themed movie set in Nashville, Crow project When Christmas Was Young comes from a script from Robert Tate Miller.

The story follows a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client. He finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.

Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios) will executive produce along with Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures.

CBS is also picking up movies Fit For Christmas and Must Love Christmas.

In December, CBS aired original movies Christmas Takes Flight and A Christmas Proposal, the first original CBS holiday movies since 2012.

Amanda Kloots of The Talk will star in and executive produce Fit For Christmas, from writer and executive producer Anna White. Audrey is a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in Montana. She begins a holiday romance with a mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.

Fit For Christmas will be produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Mark Amato, who created A Christmas Proposal, is writing Must Love Christmas. A romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Must Love Christmas will be produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America.

The movies will air in December 2022. ■