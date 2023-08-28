Adam Henning Named WAAY Huntsville News Director

Adam Henning has been named news director at WAAY Huntsville (AL), succeeding Stephen Gallien. Gallien shifts to assistant news director at the station.

Henning had been VP of content marketing and customer engagement at TVU Networks in California. He was VP of news and information at WHBQ Memphis and executive news director at WPEC West Palm Beach earlier in his career. He was also news director at WAFF Huntsville and WNCT Greenville-New Bern-Washington (NC).

“We are excited to welcome Adam to the WAAY family,” Mike Wright, WAAY general manager, said in a statement. “His passion for local news and his commitment to strengthening the quality of local journalism is his focus, key to our role in serving North Alabama. His track record as a strong newsroom leader and his ability to teach and coach journalists is a true reflection of our mission.”

Henning attended the University of Florida, where he majored in journalism and political science.

“Leading WAAY-31 News is both an honor and a privilege,” he said. “The culture of collaboration that Mike and Stephen have created is a perfect fit. Every voice matters.”

Henning added, “With solid journalism comes a non-negotiable expectation. WAAY-31 will be known for having a culture of accuracy, accountability, relevance and trust.”

TVNewsCheck previously reported on Henning’s hiring.

Allen Media Group owns WAAY, an ABC affiliate. Huntsville-Decatur is DMA No. 81.