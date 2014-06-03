Fates Roundup, Tuesday, June 3

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Fox has hired two execs to its programming and development team.Beth Miyares, who most recently worked at CBS Television Studios, has been tapped as senior VP of drama development and programming. Conor Welch, who joins Fox from Funny or Die, has been named VP of comedy development and programming. The hires come on the heels of the announcement thatKevin Reilly will leave his post as entertainment chairman of Fox Broadcasting in June.

Jessica Samet has been tapped to head Jukin Media’s TV production arm, the YouTube multichannel network announced on June 3. Samet joins Jukin from Lifetime and MTV, where she served as senior VP of reality programming and senior VP of development and original programming, respectively. At Jukin, she will spearhead the development of television projects based on the company’s video resources.

Michael Brooks has joined Shine America as senior VP of unscripted programming, the company announced on June 3. Brooks, who most recently headed unscripted programming and development at BBC Worldwide Productions, will report to Paul Franklin, executive VP of unscripted programming

Richard Schaefer has resigned as CEO of Golden Boy Productions, it was revealed on June 3. Schaefer, who founded the company in 2002 with Oscar De La Hoya, left due to a dispute with De La Hoya. Golden Boy also lost high-profile client Floyd Mayweather, who dropped the company.

Pixeldust Studios has tapped on June 3 Lori Butterfield as senior VP of creative content and development. Butterfield most recently worked with Home Front Communications. The company also announced that it has expanded its client offerings to include script-to-screen video production and interactive design as well as launched a Hispanic market division to provide So

Marci Wiseman has been upped to executive-in-charge of owned content distribution and strategy for AMC Networks, it was announced on June 3. Wiseman, who had headed business affairs, will oversee the distribution of AMC’s four networks’ content. She will report to Ed Carroll, COO of AMC Networks.

Bill Hilary will head NUVOtv parent company SiTV, it was announced on June 2. Hilary, who most recently served as executive VP of programming at NUVOtv, was upped to president of SiTV, where he will also oversee the English-language network and SiTV’s recently acquired Fuse. He reports to company CEO Michael Schwimmer. NUVOtv VP of programming Lynnette Ramirez was also promoted at the network. She now serves as senior VP of programming and development. In conjunction with Hilary’s promotion, he announced the additions of five execs to the network. The appointments include: Jason Miller as executive VP, ad sales and integrated marketing; Jesus M. Rodriguez as senior VP, marketing; Diane Castro as VP, corporate communications; Kathryn Mitchell as head of scheduling and acquisitions; and Yolanda Enamorado as VP, human resources.

David Alan Seals has been tapped as news director of WHAS Louisville. Seals, who was an assistant news director at WZTV Nashville, replaces Mark Neerman at the Gannett-owned station.

Maria Drew has been tapped as senior VP of human resources for NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content. Drew, who most recently served as president and founder of HRStrategistGroup, will report to Joe Uva, chairman, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBCUniversal.

NBC announced that it is accepting applications for its 21st Century Solutions challenge, a grant program for nonprofits. The program invites community organizations that aim to advance civic engagement, jobs, the environment, the arts, technology and economics. In its third year, the 21st Century Solutions program, which is joint effort by the NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC’s wonted TV stations, is accepting applications through Aug. 8.

Greg Drebin has been named senior VP of worldwide marketing for Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, it was announced on June 2. Drebin, who previously worked at Warner Bros., will manage all of the company’s global marketing campaigns. In his new role, he will have oversight over the marketing for Twentieth Century Fox Television, Fox 21, Fox Television Studios, FX Productions and Fox Filmed Entertainment’s film units.

Jennifer Richter has been tapped as a partner of Akin Gump’s communications and information technology practice. Richter previously worked for D.C. law firm Patton Boggs. Benjamin Bartlett has also headed to Akin Gump as an associate in the practice. He had a stint at Patton Boggs as well.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney will leave his post, President Barack Obama announced on May 30. Carney, who has served as press secretary since 2011, will be succeeded by Josh Earnest.

Klaudia Bermudez has been named senior VP and general manager, Latin America for NBCUniversal’s Universal Networks International. Bermudez, who will oversee all of UNI’s business across Latin America, will be based in Miami and report to Ken Bettsteller, managing director, Latin America, NBCUniversal International Television.

Kevin Gage has stepped down from his post as executive VP and chief technology officer of the National Association of Broadcasters, a source confirmed to B&C on May 29. Gage, who had been with NAB since 2011, will be replaced in the interim by Lynn Claudy, senior VP.

Linda Ruffins has been appointed VP of advertising sales at UP, the network announced on May 29. Ruffins, who most recently worked at NBCUniversal, will manage the net’s Midwest sales and repot to Lisa Fischer, executive VP, advertising sales.

Former NAB board member William Francis Sullivan has died. He was 73. The longtime local broadcaster passed away May 21 in Casper, Wyo., where he oversaw NBC affiliate KCWY 13. Sullivan began his career in television in 1965 at KREZ in Durango, Colo. He had stints at various stations in Colorado, Montana and Indiana before landing in Wyoming in 2002.

Activist, author and poet Maya Angelou has died at 86. Angelou had recently suffered from health issues but her cause of death was not immediately known. She passed away at her Winston-Salem, N.C. home on May 28. Her legacy includes multiple memoirs, essays and big and small screen performances. She shot to prominence in 1969 with her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

CBS announced on May 28 that it has upped Ian Metrose to senior VP of talent relations and special events, CBS Communications. Metrose, who previously served as a VP, will oversee special events and philanthropy.

Paul Buccieri has been elevated to chairman, ITV Studios US Group and Global Entertainment, ITV announced on May 28. The promotion follows his move to president and CEO of ITV Studios US Group in September. His oversight includes ITV’s U.S. based production companies.

FX took the most nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, earning 19 noms in all. Hot on FX’s heels was HBO with 18 followed by CBS with 16 and Fox with 10. The gala will air live on The CW on June 19. For a complete list of nominations, go here.

3 Kings Entertainment, LLC announced a number of client placements. Anna Kooiman has been upped to cohost of Fox & Friends Weekend. Clayton Morris has inked deal with Fox News Channel. Veronica De La Cruz has been tapped as weeknight co-anchor at CBS affiliate KPIX-TV in San Francisco. Lauren Leamanczyk has been elevated to anchor and investigative reporter at CBS affiliate WBZ-TV in Boston. Hilary Golston has been named a reporter and fill-in anchor at WKYC Cleveland. Ginger Gadsden has joined WKMG in Orlando as 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. anchor. Vanessa Welch has signed a contract extension with WFTV Orlando. Nicole Pence has been named anchor of NewsPoint at WXIN Fox 59. Jason Spells has been appointed sports anchor/reporter at WTHR. Chase Cain has been tapped as weekend morning anchor at XETV in San Diego. Lisa Teachman has moved to KCTV5 as It’s Your Morning traffic anchor and meteorologist.