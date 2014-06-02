Seals Starts as WHAS News Director

David Alan Seals, former assistant news director at WZTV Nashville, started as WHAS Louisville news director June 2. Gannett owns the station, an ABC affiliate, in DMA No. 49.

“He’s awfully talented; he’s a news man,” Linda Danna, WHAS president and general manager, told B&C. “He’s a man of high integrity who knows his way around the newsroom. He’s the right leader for our team.”

Mark Neerman departed as news director in September, reports Rick Gevers Newsletter.

Prior to working in Nashville, Seals spent nine years as an assistant news director in Norfolk, said Gevers.

WHAS was part of Belo before the group was acquired by Gannett.