ITV Ups Buccieri

ITV has promoted Paul Buccieri to the role of chairman, ITV Studios US Group and Global Entertainment. The move comes eight months after Buccieri was named president and CEO of ITV Studios US Group.

In his new role, Buccieri gains oversight of international television distribution and consumer products for the company. He will continue to oversee ITV Studios’ portfolio of U.S. production companies, which includes a majority stake in Pawn Stars producer Leftfield Entertainment, acquired earlier this month for $360 million, as well as fellow unscripted production companies ITV Studios America, Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment, Thinkfactory Media and DiGa Vision. Together, the six companies account for 110 series in production.

Buccieri had been promoted to lead the U.S. production group in September, having previously served as CEO of ITV Studios.

“Under Paul’s leadership, the US Group has grown dramatically with the acquisition and operation of our fantastic production companies in the US,” said Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV Studios.

The company also announced that ITV Studios Global Entertainment managing director Maria Kyriacou will gain oversight of production operations outside the U.S. and U.K.