ITV Studios Forms US Group, Paul Buccieri to Chair
ITV Studios has tapped ITV Studios CEO Paul Buccieri to lead
its newly formed ITV Studios US Group, consisting of the recently acquired
Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment and Thinkfactory Media as well as
its existing production business ITV Studios America.
Buccieri will chair the leadership team as president and CEO
of ITV Studios US Group while continuing to serve as managing director of ITV
Studios International. ITV Studios has also promoted Julie Meldal-Johnson to
executive VP of operations and Ivan Garel-Jones to executive VP of business
affairs and hired Oliver De La Hoz as executive VP of finance.
"Under Paul's leadership we have continued to make great
progress in building a strong international content business, an important part
of ITV's Transformation Plan," said Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV
Studios. "The creation of this new Leadership Team will further underpin the
momentum Paul has built as we continue to drive forward the expansion of the
ITV Studios US Group."
The new ITV Studios US Group slate includes Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, Gurney's Duck
Dynasty, High Noon's Cake Boss
and Thinkfactory's Marriage Bootcamp.
