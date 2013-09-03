ITV Studios Forms US Group, Paul Buccieri to Chair

ITV Studios has tapped ITV Studios CEO Paul Buccieri to lead

its newly formed ITV Studios US Group, consisting of the recently acquired

Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment and Thinkfactory Media as well as

its existing production business ITV Studios America.

Buccieri will chair the leadership team as president and CEO

of ITV Studios US Group while continuing to serve as managing director of ITV

Studios International. ITV Studios has also promoted Julie Meldal-Johnson to

executive VP of operations and Ivan Garel-Jones to executive VP of business

affairs and hired Oliver De La Hoz as executive VP of finance.

"Under Paul's leadership we have continued to make great

progress in building a strong international content business, an important part

of ITV's Transformation Plan," said Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV

Studios. "The creation of this new Leadership Team will further underpin the

momentum Paul has built as we continue to drive forward the expansion of the

ITV Studios US Group."

The new ITV Studios US Group slate includes Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, Gurney's Duck

Dynasty, High Noon's Cake Boss

and Thinkfactory's Marriage Bootcamp.