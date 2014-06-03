Michael Brooks Tapped as Senior VP at Shine America

Michael Brooks has been named senior VP, unscripted programming at Shine America, Paul Franklin, executive VP, unscripted programming, announced Tuesday. Brooks will report to Franklin.

Prior to being named senior VP, Brooks oversaw unscripted entertainment programming and development at BBC Worldwide Productions and Adjacent Productions. Brooks joined BBC Worldwide Productions in 2010 and developed and produced titles including Top Gear, Breaking Pointe and Ladies of London.

Before joining BBC Worldwide Productions, Brooks produced five seasons of BBC Worldwide's Dancing With the Stars and helped launch the show in the U.S.

Brooks began his TV production career in Australia.