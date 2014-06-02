Bill Hilary Named President of NUVOtv Parent SiTV

NUVOtv’s parent company SiTV Media has named Bill Hilary as its president.

Hilary, who was previously executive VP of programming for NUVOtv, will now be in charge of the English-language network as well as music cabler Fuse, which was acquired by SiTV for $226 million in April. Hilary will report to CEO Michael Schwimmer, and will continue to have oversight of programming, development, acquisition and scheduling for NUVOtv, with marketing and ad sales now reporting to him as well.

NUVOtv also promoted Lynnette Ramirez to senior VP of programming and development; Ramirez previously had been VP of programming.

In addition, Hilary added five executives to NUVOtv: Jason Miller as executive VP, ad sales and integrated marketing; Jesus M. Rodriguez as senior VP, marketing; Diane Castro as VP, corporate communications; Kathryn Mitchell as head of scheduling and acquisitions; and Yolanda Enamorado as VP, human resources.