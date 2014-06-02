Akin Gump Expands Communications Practice

Jennifer Richter, former cochair of the technology and communications practice at D.C. law firm Patton Boggs, has joined Akin Gump as partner in its communications and information technology practice.

Among her issues of expertise include broadcast incentive auctions, wireless deals and policy, ISP regulatory compliance and digital education.

Benjamin Bartlett, also formerly with Patton Boggs, has joined Akin Gump as an associate in the communications and information technology practice.

“The wireless and broadband sectors are poised for dramatic growth in the coming years, and Jennifer’s insights into the key regulatory, transactional and policy issues will be of great benefit to our clients,” said Tom Davidson, who heads Akin Gump’s communications and information technology practice.