CBS Ups Metrose to senior VP, Talent Relations and Special Events

CBS has named Ian Metrose senior VP, talent relations and special events, CBS Communications, the company announced Wednesday. He will oversee special events for the CBS Television Network and CBS Television Studios, and philanthropy for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Studios.

Metrose had served since 2005 as vice president, talent relations and special events for CBS Communications.

“Ian is our go-to guy for a wide range of events and support services that greatly benefit our Entertainment operations, and he does it all with amazing taste, style and incredible attention to detail,” said Chris Ender, executive VP, communications, CBS Corp.

Prior to joining CBS, Metrose worked as director of special events and promotions at Fox Searchlight and as director of publicity and promotions at Castle Rock Entertainment.