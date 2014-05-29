NAB CTO Kevin Gage Exits

The top tech exec with the National Association of Broadcasters has left the association.

According to a source speaking on background, NAB executive VP and chief technology officer Kevin Gage was offered a contract renewal but declined and informed his staff he would be leaving.

NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton said that while the association reviews its options, NAB's tech department will be overseen by senior VP Lynn Claudy.

“Kevin Gage had a successful tenure at NAB and deserves generous credit for his leadership of the NAB Labs program and for forging a broadcast agenda that fully embraced moving digital radio and TV content to multiple mobile platforms," said Wharton.

Gage joined NAB in May 2011 following stints at Warner Bros. Studios and NBCUniversal.