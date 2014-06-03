Fox Taps New Comedy, Drama Execs

Kevin Reilly may be on the way out at Fox, but that isn’t stopping the broadcast net from making new additions to its development and programming team.

Fox announced Tuesday that Beth Miyares will join the network as senior VP of drama development and programming, and Conor Welch will join as VP, comedy development and programming. The new hires come five days after Reilly said he would step down in June from his role as entertainment chairman of Fox Broadcasting.

Miyares returns to Fox following a stint at CBS Television Studios, where she was VP, drama development. Prior to that she worked at Fox as VP of current programming. Earlier jobs included development and programming roles at UPN, First Move Entertainment and the WB Network.

“Beth is a gifted creative executive with years of experience shaping and growing hits, from both a network and studio perspective, which makes her the perfect fit to round out our drama leadership team,” said Terence Carter, executive VP, drama development for Fox, to whom Miyares will report.

Welch comes to Fox from Funny or Die, where he served as head of feature film. Prior stints include Red Hour Films, Marc Platt Productions, United Artists and Creative Artists Agency.