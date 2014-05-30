Bermudez Named Senior VP, Latin America for NBCU Unit

NBCUniversal said Friday that it has named Klaudia Bermudez senior VP and general manager, Latin America, for its Universal Networks International division. Bermudez will report to Ken Bettsteller, managing director, Latin America, NBCUniversal International Television. Her appointment is effective June 2 and she will be based in Miami.

“We are thrilled that Klaudia is joining NBCUniversal International Television’s growing team for Latin America,” Bettsteller said in a statement. “Her track record, extensive relationships and strategic vision will enable us to continue to capitalise on the dynamic opportunities across the region as we focus on further growth.”

Bermudez will be responsible for managing all day-to-day activity of UNI’s channel business across Latin America, including the Universal Channel, Syfy and Studio Universal. The company also has a joint venture for its regional Latin American E! Entertainment Television channel. Additionally, in Brazil, NBCUniversal operates a joint venture with Globosat for Universal Channel, Syfy and Studio Universal.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.