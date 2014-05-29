Former NAB Board Member Sullivan Dies

William Francis Sullivan, respected local broadcasting veteran and former NAB board member, died May 21 in Casper, Wyo. He was 73.

Sullivan spent 43 years in television broadcasting, starting as a news, weather and sports broadcaster and salesman for KREZ in Durango, Colo. in 1965, reports the Casper Star-Tribune. He was a weather broadcaster and sales executive at KREX Grand Junction for ten years in the 1970s before being promoted to sales manager, and eventually station manager. After 21 years in Grand Junction, Sullivan spent the next decade managing stations in Montana and Indiana.

Sullivan was a board member of the National Association of Broadcasters and took over as chairman of the CBS affiliates board in 1993.

In 2002 he moved to Casper to oversee the establishment of new NBC station KCWY 13.

Sullivan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen, six children and 13 grandchildren.