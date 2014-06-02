NBC Launches Latest Round of Community Grants

NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC's owned TV stations Monday launched the third round of its grant program for community nonprofits.

The latest installment of the 21st Century Solutions challenge, now in its third year, will give out 30 grants totaling $1.2 million to nonprofits to advance programs in civic engagement, jobs, the environment, arts, technology and "economic empowerment."

Applications for the grants will be accepted through Aug. 8 in 10 markets with NBCU O&O stations: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, San Diego and Connecticut.

Two programs that got grants in 2013 were the North Texas Food Bank and Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. The North Texas Food Bank got its grant for better tracking of senior citizen nutritional needs. The bike coalition got their grant for a pedestrian safety program.