Fates Roundup, May 19, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Wendi Trilling is stepping down as executive VP of comedy development for CBS Entertainment. Trilling, who has been with CBS for more than 24 years, has led comedy since 2004, helping to usher in hits like How I Met Your Mother and Big Bang Theory.

KARD, the Nexstar station in LA-El Dorado, Ark., has upped Randy Stone to VP and general manager. Stone, the VP and GM of Nexstar’s TV operations Grand Junction/Montrose/Glenwood Springs, Colo., will also oversee Mission Broadcasting’s KTVE.

The Associated Press has tapped Marjorie Miller as its director of global news and enterprise. Miller, who had been serving as regional editor of Latin America since 2010, will lead the Nerve Center daily news report in addition to investigative and enterprise stories. She is expected to start in July.

National Hispanic Media Coalition president Alex Nogales has resigned his position as a member of the advisory board of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council. Nogales had condemned MMTC for posting an article criticizing his support for network neutrality rules.

The CTAM Educational Foundation has selected Michael Powell to give the Dan Aaron Lecture on innovation management during its Cable Executive Management at Harvard Business School. Powell is the president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association. CTAM also named A+E Networks distribution president David Zagin as a new board member.

CBS Corporation has elevated Kelli Raftery to senior VP, communications. Raftery, previously the VP of communications for CBS Entertainment, will take on the new role managing media relations for the CBS Corporate Communications Department June 1. In addition, senior VP, communications Shannon Jacobs will become a senior consultant to the division.

Dynamic Television announced May 19 the hiring of Holly Hines as senior VP, content. Hines, formerly the senior VP of scripted programming for Pivot TV, will find, develop and sell scripted series and miniseries to networks in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia.

ESPN’s Jesse Palmer will serve as a special contributor to ABC News and Good Morning America. The SEC Network’s lead college football analyst, Palmer will work on stories for the morning show’s second hour in addition to live events.

The Media Financial Management Association and its BCCA subsidiary recognized Raycom Media corporate credit and collections manager Robert Rollins with the Peter F. Szabo Career Achievement Award. In addition, Lincoln Financial Media president and CEO Don Benson received the association’s highest honor, the Avatar Award. They were both honored during the annual Media Finance Focus 2015 conference in Phoenix.

Crown Media Family Networks announced May 18 the appointment of Angela Megrey as VP, social media. Megrey, previously the VP of social media and digital marketing at Blaze PR, will work with the ad sales, digital and marketing departments to develop cohesive social media campaigns.

Jim Osman is the new Washington bureau chief at Media General. Osman, a contributing reporter at WUSA Washington and formerly a national investigative correspondent at Scripps Television who has won 18 Emmy awards, will serve Beltway-related content to Media General’s 71 stations in its 48 markets.

Susan Schiller will leave KYW-WPSG Philadelphia in the next few weeks. The Philadelphia native, who has been VP and news director of the CBS-owned station for more than a decade, has spent her entire career with CBS. She was previously a producer for the network’s morning show and evening news.

Tim Brant, the VP of sports at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., will be leaving the station May 29. Brant, the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association of America’s 2013 sportscaster of the year, had been in the role for the past 11 years. He previously served as sports director of the station from 1978 to 1987.

The Advanced Imaging Society has completed its new executive committee and board of governors. Walt Disney Studios’ director of advanced technology Mike DeValue was reelected chairman, while Barco senior VP Wim Buyens was elected vice chairman.

Believe Entertainment Group announced May 14 the appointment of Brian Hunt as executive VP, head of development. Hunt, a former creative executive at Yahoo, will lead a new studio division that will create and produce digital-first original series for OTT and digital distribution partners.

Shared storage and media management solutions company EditShare has named Peter Lambert as director of sales for EditShare APAC, while Paul Hayes will be tasked with executing business development strategy as the new sales and marketing executive for APAC.

Marissa Stone has joined Argosy Console as CAD design specialist. Stone, a recent graduate of Montana State University, will help design and develop new and existing products for customers in addition to original designs for corporate and high-end clients.

Jim Gaines, a software architect for the AP, was among the seven people who died in the Amtrak train derailment May 12 in Philadelphia. He was 48. Gaines, who joined AP in 1998, was part of the prize-winning team that developed AP’s Online Video Network.

Facebook has hired Kevin Martin full time. Martin, the FCC chairman from 2005-09, had been consulting on policy, including spectrum and mobile issues, for the last two years. In addition, chief policy officer Erin Egan has been given additional responsibilities as VP of U.S. public policy and head of the Washington office.

ESPN announced a half dozen promotions. Burke Magnus, Rosalyn Durant and Tina Thornton have been upped in the programming and production division, while Connor Schell, John Dahl and Libby Geist have been elevated on the original content team.

Videocon d2h has elevated Saurabh Dhoot as executive chairman. Dhoot, who joined the India-based DTH company at its inception as executive director, will supervise all operations and strategic director for the satellite pay-tv provider which has totaled more than 13 million digital subscribers since its 2009 launch.

Piksel, a provider of multiscreen video platforms, has named Jay Gravina as executive VP commercial, Americas. Gravina, whose experience in the broadcast, cable and media sectors has spanned more than 25 years, will work with customers to increase growth across the region.

The linear TV supply side programmatic platform placemedia announced that it hired Chris Raleigh as chief commercial officer. Raleigh, previously senior VP, cable and cross platform sales at The Weather Company, will supervise inventory aggregation with media company partners and revenue generation from agencies, advertisers and partners.