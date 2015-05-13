AP Video Vet Among Dead in Derailment

According to the AP, Jim Gaines, a 48-year-old software architect for the news service, was among those killed in an Amtrak train derailment in Philadelphia Tuesday night (May 12).

At presstime, seven were confirmed dead in the accident, according to AP.

Gaines, a father of two, was returning from meetings in Washington to his home in Plainsboro, N.J.

Gaines joined AP in 1998 and was instrumental in all AP video initiatives, including providing live video to its hundreds of clients.

He was also part of a team that won a prize for developing AP's Online Video Network.

Gaines is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, who confirmed the death to AP, as well as a son, Oliver, and daughter, Anushka.