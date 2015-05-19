CBS Comedy Chief Wendi Trilling to Exit

CBS’ Wendi Trilling is stepping down as executive VP of comedy development for CBS Entertainment.

Trilling, who helmed comedy since 2004, helped develop series for CBS such as Everybody Loves Raymond, How I Met Your Mother, Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mom and Mike & Molly.

“After more than 24 years at CBS, it’s time to take a breath and look toward a new challenge,” said Trilling, who joined the company in 1990 in the current programs department, in a statement.

“Wendi is one of the most respected creative executives in our business,” said Nina Tassler, chairman, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Over the past 20 years, she has developed many of the biggest hit comedies on television and helped CBS build signature comedy nights.”

CBS has two new comedies slated for fall. Life in Pieces will bow in the post-Big Bang slot on Mondays through November. Both will then move to Thursdays after the end of Thursday Night Football and will be joined by returning comedy Mom and fellow freshman laugher Angel from Hell, which stars Jane Lynch.