Upfronts 2015: CBS Pilot Clips and Trailers

With CBS pitching its upcoming slate to ad buyers at upfronts, B&C has compiled the trailers and clips from the network's new shows. Get a peek below at CBS' upcoming fall series, including DC Comics series Supergirl and Jane Lynch-starrer Angel From Hell.

Angel From Hell

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ7-PjlD2_M[/embed]

Code Black

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-iNKQH_n38[/embed]

Life in Pieces

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pU7wHKrSscw[/embed]

Limitless

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAZpdTR1mTY[/embed]

Supergirl

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm46-envrHo[/embed]