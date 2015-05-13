Upfronts 2015: CBS Pilot Clips and Trailers
By B&C Staff
With CBS pitching its upcoming slate to ad buyers at upfronts, B&C has compiled the trailers and clips from the network's new shows. Get a peek below at CBS' upcoming fall series, including DC Comics series Supergirl and Jane Lynch-starrer Angel From Hell.
Angel From Hell
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJ7-PjlD2_M[/embed]
Code Black
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-iNKQH_n38[/embed]
Life in Pieces
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pU7wHKrSscw[/embed]
Limitless
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAZpdTR1mTY[/embed]
Supergirl
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm46-envrHo[/embed]
