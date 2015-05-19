Nogales Resigns as MMTC Advisor

Alex Nogales, president of the National Hispanic Media Coalition has resigned, essentially in protest, as a member of the advisory board of the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council (MMTC).

"After recent events, I cannot condone the direction of MMTC and can no longer, in good conscience, be associated with the organization," he said in a statement late Tuesday.

In a May 5 blog on The Huffington Post, Nogales had criticized MMTC for posting on its "Broadband and Social Justice" blog an article challenging Nogales' advocacy for network neutrality rules — MMTC opposed the FCC's move — and saying Cesar Chavez would not have supported that stand.

There has not been unanimity among diversity groups over net neutrality rules, with MMTC arguing that its position was being marginalized by others.

Nogales says MMTC subsequently removed the article, apologized, and told him it had been posted and emailed in error. Nogales said that though he appreciated those steps, he could not accept that it had been posted in error. "After all, it requires much more than an errant mouse click and a misunderstanding to dig up a month-old article and post it to two distribution platforms," said in the blog post.

"Alex Nogales's resignation from MMTC's 30-member advisory board resulted from his disagreement with an article by an external author posted on our blog," said MMTC in a statement. "Upon notification, we immediately removed it because we did not want to inadvertently offend our stakeholders or distract from our mission to advocate for net equality for all people. Although we have reached out to Mr. Nogales to resolve this matter amicably, he chose not to engage in any dialogue. We respect his decision to part ways. The heart of our work remains to be closing the divide for all Americans. We wish him well."