Jesse Palmer Joins ‘Good Morning America’ as Special Contributor

Jesse Palmer has joined ABC News and Good Morning America as a special contributor.

In the role, Palmer will focus on stories for the second hour of GMA, as well as live events throughout the show. Palmer will contribute across all ABC News platforms.

He will continue in his role at ESPN and as lead college football analyst at the SEC Network.

“I’m pleased to announce that Jesse Palmer, who has become a familiar face at GMA and across ABC News, is officially joining GMA as a Special Contributor,” said ABC News president James Goldston in a note to staff. “He has an infectious enthusiasm for news, an innate ability to tell stories in a unique way, and an insider’s perspective on the big sports headlines of the day.”