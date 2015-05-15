KYW Philadelphia News Director Schiller Gives Notice

Susan Schiller, who’s been the VP/news director at KYW-WPSG Philadelphia for over a decade, will depart the CBS-owned station in the next few weeks, according to Rick Gevers’ Newsletter. A Philadelphia native, she’s spent her entire career with CBS.

A memo sent to the other news directors in the group says she wants to “smell the roses,” reports Gevers’ Newsletter.

Before joining KYW, Schiller was a producer of the “Eye on America” segments for the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, as well as a medical producer for the broadcast since 1998. Previously, Schiller was a senior producer on CBS This Morning and a news producer for WCAU Philadelphia (a former CBS station) and KMOX St. Louis.