Powell to Deliver Dan Aaron Lecture

The CTAM Educational Foundation said Tuesday that National Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell has been tapped to deliver the Dan Aaron Lecture on innovative management during its Cable Executive Management at Harvard Business School.

CTAM also said the foundation has a new board member, David Zagin, president of distribution for A+E Networks.

The Harvard program will be held June 7-12 in Boston. Also on tap for the event is a talk by MoffettNathanson media analyst Craig Moffett.

Before running NCTA, Powell had to manage the FCC as chairman. The lecture was founded by Comcast in honor of the company's late cofounder, who died in 2003.