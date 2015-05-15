Tim Brant Exiting WJLA-TV

WJLA-TV VP of sports Tim Brant's last day will be May 29, according to the Washington, D.C. station, which said Friday Brant would be leaving the station after 11 years in the post.

It was Brant's second stint at WJLA. He was also sports director at the station from 1978 to 1987. In his time away from the station, Brant did national sports for CBS and ABC. In 2013, Brant was named sportscaster of the year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association of America.

Brant, who played football at the University of Maryland, will continue to announce college football for the ACC Network.

Brant was also a familiar voice on WMAL(AM) (WJLA used to be WMAL-TV) for years, both doing sports as a morning drive anchor over a 40-year broadcast career in the market.

“Tim is one of the best in the business” said news director Mitch Jacob.

Brant had been doing sports on the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. A search is underway for a replacement, a station spokesperson said, but had no comment on ther reasons behind the departure.

WJLA was bought by Sinclair in July 2014. Among the other exits since that change of ownership were veteran anchor Gordon Peterson, general manager Bill Lord and Doug Culver, VP of news.