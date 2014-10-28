Bill Lord Named WUSA Executive News Director

Bill Lord, former WJLA Washington general manager, has been named station manager and executive news director at WUSA Washington. Lord was a news director and then general manager at WJLA until Sinclair acquired the station. An ABC affiliate, WJLA was the centerpiece of Sinclair's $985 million acquisition of Allbritton.

Lord was named station manager at WJLA in 2009 and general manager late in 2011.

Dan Mellon, Sinclair group manager, stepped in as general manager of WJLA and sister cable network NewsChannel 8 in August.

Gannett owns WUSA, a CBS affiliate. Lord will report to Mark Burdett, WUSA president and general manager.