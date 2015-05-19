AP Names Global News Director

The Associated Press has named Marjorie Miller to director of global news and enterprise for AP. She will be in charge of the Nerve Center daily news report, gleaned from breaking news, as well as investigative and enterprise stories.

That "enterprise" hat will include overseeing the production of exclusive stories and being responsible for standards.

Miller, who had been regional editor of Latin America since 2010, will be based in New York, reporting to AP executive editor Kathleen Carroll. She is expected to be in place by July, said the news outlet

"Marjorie's record of excellence is a long one and she is particularly suited to this new challenge," Carroll said in announcing the promotion. "She has repeatedly nurtured and encouraged journalists to break news and deliver groundbreaking enterprise work. And she is a joy to work with."

Before joining AP, Miller had been with the Los Angeles Times as correspondent and later foreign editor. During that time, L.A. Times staffers got a Pulitzer for coverage of Russia (Miller has twice been among the Pulitzer judges for international coverage).