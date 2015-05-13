Kevin Martin Joins Facebook

Facebook is beefing up its Washington office. It has hired former FCC chairman Kevin Martin full-time and is giving chief privacy officer Erin Egan additional duties as VP of U.S. public policy and head of the Washington office. Egan will oversee congressional and state policy teams.

Martin has been a consultant to Facebook on policy, including spectrum and mobile issues, for the past two years.

“Kevin's deep experience in technology and communications policy, along with his creativity and strategic vision have already proven invaluable to our mission to connect the world and we are thrilled he is joining the Facebook team full-time,” said Joel Kaplan, VP of global public policy, in a statement.

Martin was chairman of the FCC from March 2005 through January 2009. The George W. Bush nominee also served as a commissioner from July 2001 until succeeding current National Cable & Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell as chairman.