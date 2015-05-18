Osman Named Media General Washington Bureau Chief

Jim Osman has been named Washington bureau chief at Media General. The 18-time Emmy award winner will serve Beltway-related content to the 71 stations Media General operates in 48 markets.

"Through our Washington, D.C. news bureau, we will be able to produce and distribute more in-depth coverage and analysis of federal policies and issues that impact the communities we serve," said Vincent Sadusky, Media General president and chief executive officer. "Jim's background, knowledge and relationships with key constituents on the Hill make him a terrific fit for this new hybrid management and journalist position."

Osman had been a contributing reporter at WUSA Washington, and previously was national investigative correspondent at Scripps Television, covering Washington. He’s also reported for KYW Philadelphia and KNXV Phoenix.