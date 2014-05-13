Fates Roundup, May 13, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest executive moves in the industry.

Luis Silberwasser has been named president of Telemundo, it was announced on May 13. Silberwasser, who most recently served as executive VP and chief content officer for Discovery Networks International, will start at the NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language network in August. The exec will oversee the Telemundo broadcast network and Telemundo Studios, replacing Emiliano Romano in the role.

Stuart Baxter has been appointed president of Entertainment One Television International, the company announced on May 13. Baxter, who joins eOne from Sony Pictures, will oversee all of the international arms activities. He will report to John Moryaniss, CEO, eOne Television.

Kimberley Harris will assume NBC’s network seat on the television board of directors for the National Association of Broadcasters, it was announced on May 13. Harris, who is executive VP and general counsel at NBCU, replaces Meredith Atwell Baker, who left Comcast-NBCU last month after being named president, CTIA-The Wireless Association.

Donald Haber will retire as executive director and chief operating officer of BAFTA Los Angeles, the organization announced on May 13. Haber, who has helped lead BAFTA LA over the last 20 years, will leave May 31, 2015.

Media General’s Jim Conschafter has been tapped as NBC affiliates board chairman, succeeding Jordan Wertlieb. Conschafter met with affiliates on May 12 after NBC’s upfront presentation. His term atop the board is for two years.

Jackie Hernandez has been upped to chief marketing officer of Hispanic Enterprises & Content at NBCUniversal, the company announced on May 12. Hernandez, who currently is chief operating officer at NBCU’s Telemundo, will oversee the integration of Telemundo content across the entire NBCU portfolio as well as continue to manage marketing and consumer research. She reports to Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic Enterprises & Content.

The ABC News building at 47 West 66th St in New York has been named in honor of veteran journalist Barbara Walters. Walters announced in April that she will retire on May 16. “The Barbara Walters Building” ceremony was part of the network’s week-long celebration of Walters.

Stacey Lynn Schulman has been appointed executive VP of strategy, analytics and research at Katz Media Group, where he will oversee all of the radio and television groups’ analytics and insights. Schulman was most recently chief revenue officer at TVB.

Dominic Mancuso has joined WOIO-WUAB Cleveland as VP and general manager. Mancuso, who ran WZTV-WUXP-WNAB Nashville, will begin at the Raycom-owned duopoly on May 20. He succeeds the retiring Bill Applegate.

Adrienne Roark has been tapped as president an general manager of KOIN Portland, it was announced on May 12. Roark, who most recently served as VP and news director at KTVT Dallas, will start at the LIN Media owned CBS affiliate on June 23, reporting to Jay Howell, VP of television at LIN.

Steve Williams has been appointed CEO of Maxus North America, the agency announced on May 12. Williams, who has served as president of PHD New York for the last two years, succeeds retiring Louis Jones.

Epic Rights has launched a global licensing and merchandising division headed by execs Juli Boylan and Lisa Streff, who have been named executive VP of global strategic partnerships & licensing and senior VP of licensing, respectively. The new unit will seek to establish partnerships between entertainment-based intellectual properties and consumer products.

Larry Wilmore will host The Minority Report With Larry Wilmore, which will bow on Comedy Central in January 2015. Wilmore’s show will fill the slot that will soon be vacated by Stephen Colbert, who will take over as emcee of CBS’ Late Show after current host David Letterman retires. Minority Report will follow The Daily Show With Jon Stewart on the network. Daily Show host Jon Stewart and Wilmore, who has worked as a correspondent on Stewart’s show since 2006, will executive produce Minority Report.

Dick Parsons, former CEO and chairman of Time Warner Inc., has been appointed interim CEO of the Los Angeles Clippers, the National Basketball Association announced on May 9. Parsons also served as chairman of Citigroup. The Clippers have been rocked by scandal after franchise owner Donald Sterling was caught making racist comments. Sterling was subsequently fined $2.5 million and banned from the NBA for life.

Jamie Horowitz has been named senior VP and general manager of NBC’s Today. The ESPN exec will take over the morning news show later this year, staying with ESPN through the NBA Finals. At NBC, Horowitz will oversee all of Today’s properties, including three separate morning shows, the digital site and the Rockefeller Plaza concert series. He reports to NBC News President Deborah Turness.

Joe Oesterling has been tapped as chief operating officer of Clearleap, the company announced on May 8. Oesterling joins Clearleap from Cbeyond, where he served as executive VP of technology and operations. In his new role, he will oversee the multiscreen video specialist’s engineering and operational systems as well as work on the company’s international expansion strategy.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network on May 8 upped three executives. The promotions include Scott Garner to executive VP of scheduling and acquisitions, Tina Perry to executive VP of business and legal affairs, and Debi Pomerantz as senior VP of research. The trio reports to Erik Logana and Sheri Salata, presidents of OWN and Harpo Studios.

Michael Sorensen has been upped to VP of development and production at the Discovery Channel, the company announced on May 7. Sorensen most recently served as director of development.

Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav will speak at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit on May 15. The event takes place at 10 a.m. ET at Le Parker Meridian in New York.