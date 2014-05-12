Exclusive: Conschafter New NBC Affiliates Board Chairman

Jim Conschafter, corporate VP and executive officer at Media General, is the new NBC affiliates board chairman. He succeeds Jordan Wertlieb for the two year term.

Jean Dietze, NBC’s executive VP of affiliate relations, saluted Wertlieb, president at Hearst TV, for being “a strong leader and a great partner.”

She said she looks forward to working with a “talented and experienced broadcaster” in Conschafter.

The affiliates met following NBC’s upfront presentation in New York May 12. Conschafter called the meeting “very good, very productive, very collaborative,” and added that it’s a good time to take on the chairmanship, with NBC enjoying real gains in primetime and a stellar transition among Tonight Show hosts.