Stuart Baxter Named President eOne Television Intl.

Entertainment One Television (eOne Television) has named Stuart Baxter its new president of eOne Television International and announced that the current president of the division Peter Emerson will be leaving the company.

Baxter will be based in London and report to eOne Television CEO John Morayniss.

In the new role he will oversee all aspects of Entertainment One Television International’s activities including sales, acquisitions, co-production ventures, production financing and strategic partnerships.

“Our dynamic international TV business has boomed over the past several years; greatly broadening our abilities through more partnerships with leading networks and top producers and expanding our reach with more people on the ground around the world,” said Morayniss in a statement. “Stuart’s extensive experience and track record of success in broadcast, production and sales complements our overall strategy and vision and will certainly drive the division’s next stage of growth.”

Baxter has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast, production and international distribution. Most recently he spent 9 years at Sony Pictures, where he oversaw the distribution of all Sony feature film and television programs to all media outlets throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“Having watched eOne evolve and grow rapidly over the last several years, I’m delighted to now join John and the team,” said Baxter in a statement. “eOne’s ability to offer content creators a major financial contribution towards their projects, broad international expertise and access to a very robust international infrastructure in the industry is unique. There is so much potential as we focus on growth in the European market and with emerging talent around the world.”

The company also announced that the division’s current president Peter Emerson will be leaving the company. Emerson will work on the transition through July 2014.

In a statement Morayniss thanked Emerson for his work at the company: “Since joining eOne, Peter has led the team with vision, passion and exceptionally charming wit. We thank Peter for his leadership and commitment and wish him the best as he transitions to his next endeavor.”