Barbara Walters Sets Retirement Date

Barbara Walters has set her retirement date for May 16, ABC announced Monday morning.

The longtime newswoman will make her final appearance as cohost of The View on Friday, May 16. That will be followed by a two-hour primetime special from 9-11 p.m.

ABC will be holding a week-long celebration for Walters during her final week May 12-16. ABC News’ New York Headquarters will be named in her honor during a dedication ceremony.

Following retirement, Walters will remain coexecutive producer of The View.