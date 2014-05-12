Mancuso Named WOIO-WUAB General Manager

Dominic Mancuso has been named WOIO-WUAB Cleveland VP and general manager. He starts at the Raycom duopoly May 20 and comes from Sinclair, where he ran WZTV-WUXP-WNAB Nashville.

Prior to Nashville, Mancuso was VP of programming and promotions for WFLD-WPWR Chicago. He is a graduate of Notre Dame, with a degree in marketing and an MBA from Northwestern University. He is the current chairman of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters and past chair of the Illinois Broadcast Association.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen to head WOIO-WUAB [in] Raycom’s largest market,” said Mancuso. “I look forward to working with the staff and continuing the growth of operations.”

Mancuso succeeds Bill Applegate, who is retiring.