Harris Named to NBC Seat on NAB Board

NBCU executive VP and general counsel Kimberley Harris has been named to NBC's network seat on the National Association of Broadcasters TV board of directors.



She is assuming the seat formerly held by Meredith Atwell Baker, former senior VP of government affairs for Comcast-NBCU, who last month was named president of CTIA-The Wireless Association.

Harris is the former legal counselor to President Barack Obama who joined NBCU in 2013.