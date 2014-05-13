Schulman Named Executive VP of Strategy at Katz

Stacey Lynn Schulman has been named executive VP of strategy, analytics and research at the media rep firm Katz Media Group. Schulman will oversee all analytics and insights for the Katz Radio Group (KRG) and Katz Television Group (KTG), leading a team of research professionals to provide audience and consumer analytics for Katz partners, advertisers and agencies.

Schulman comes from TVB, where she was chief research officer. Prior to TVB, she was senior VP at Turner Broadcasting where she oversaw sales and marketing research across Turner’s entertainment and sports brands.

“We are thrilled to have such a well-respected media trailblazer join our team. From broadcast and cable television to the agency world, Stacey has an enormous range of research experience across all forms of media. Her expertise will help us evangelize the power of radio, as well as highlight the enduring value of local broadcast,” said Mark Rosenthal, CEO of KMG. “We look forward to leveraging Stacey’s depth of experience to maximize the reach of broadcast with evolutionary methods of targeting, addressability and other cutting-edge approaches for our advertisers and broadcast partners.”

Schulman began her career at Katz Communications, conducting programming and local market research, before moving on to CBS.

“Joining Katz Media Group, the leader in the media representation industry, is a phenomenal opportunity to work for a company with a massive multimedia footprint,” said Schulman. “Not only does the position embrace my television and digital background—it also allows me to work with radio, one of the big three media that is often misunderstood and under-valued.”