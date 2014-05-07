Discovery Ups Sorensen to VP

Michael Sorensen has been named VP of development and production for Discovery Channel, the network announced Wednesday. Sorensen will oversee development of new concepts and be responsible for maintaining the quality of current series.

Most recently a senior director of development for Discovery Channel, Sorensen worked on projects such as Skywire Live With Nik Wallenda, Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice and Yukon Men.

Previous stints include Science Channel, CAA and Atlas Media Corporation.