Jackie Hernandez Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at NBCU

Jackie Hernandez was promoted to the newly created position of chief marketing officer of Hispanic Enterprises & Content at NBCUniversal.

She will transition from her current role as chief operating officer at Telemundo and will continue to be based in New York, reporting to Joe Uva, chairman, Hispanic Enterprises & Content.

In her new role, Hernandez will oversee a team to help drive Telemundo integration across the entire NBCU portfolio, and will continue to oversee marketing and consumer research. She will also lead partnership development strategies across all NBCU platforms.

Hernandez joined Telemundo as COO in 2008. Prior to that, she was publisher of People en Español and publisher of Teen People. Before that she held marketing positions at Turner International Sales and at Time magazine.