Roark Named KOIN GM

Adrienne Roark, KTVT Dallas VP and news director, has been named president and general manager of LIN Media’s KOIN Portland. She starts June 23 and reports to Jay Howell, LIN’s VP of television.

“Adrienne is a highly strategic and driven leader that brings an impressive range of large market experience to this position,” said Howell. “She also has a genuine, heartfelt commitment to meeting the needs of our viewers and advertisers. I am excited to welcome her to the team.”

Prior to her time at KTVT, Roark was news director at WFOR Miami. Both are CBS owned stations. Before that, she was assistant news director at WESH Orlando.

KOIN is the CBS affiliate in DMA No. 22.

“With the recent launch of the station’s new brand, ‘KOIN 6 - Watching Out For You’, industry-leading digital platforms and an extremely talented team of employees, we have a lot to offer viewers and advertisers,” Roark said, “and I am thrilled to become part of this outstanding community”