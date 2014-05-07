ESPN’s Jamie Horowitz Named ‘Today’ Senior VP and GM

NBC News named ESPN executive Jamie Horowitz as senior VP and general manager of Today.

Horowitz, who will remain with ESPN through June’s NBA Finals, is set to take over later this year.

Reporting to NBC News president Deborah Turness, Horowitz will be in charge of all aspects of Today, the three separate morning shows with that title, the digital site, the concert series in Rockefeller Plaza and interactions with sponsors and advertisers.

He will oversee the Today leadership team, including executive producers Don Nash, Dee Dee Thomas and digital director Jen Brown.

Horowitz, known as the main executive behind ESPN’s “Embrace Debate” initiative, helmed several successful shows for the cable network, including First Take, Olbermann, Numbers Never Lie and SportsNation.

The move is a reunion of sorts for Horowitz, who worked at NBC Sports prior to his ESPN tenure.

“Jamie has the skills, the talent and the experience to lead the Today brand into the future,” said Turness. “He is first and foremost a great producer behind several hit formats at ESPN. He comes at things from unexpected angles and has a popular touch combined with real intellectual creativity.”

"We appreciate Jamie’s contributions at ESPN and wish him well in the future. We will continue to move forward with our extremely talented content team,” said ESPN's Norby Williamson, executive VP, production, program scheduling and development.