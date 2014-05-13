Telemundo Names Silberwasser President

NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content named Luis Silberwasser as president of its Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo.

Silberwasser, who replaces Emiliano Romano atop the Spanish-language broadcaster, will have overall responsibility for the Telemundo broadcast network and Telemundo Studios. He will start in August.

The move follows last week's hire of Ruben Mendiola as president for Telemundo's sister cabler mun2.

“Luis is a world-class operating executive with exceptional management, content and leadership experience,” said Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic Enterprises and Content for NBCUniversal. “His deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets, coupled with his strong track record in successfully building global brands and developing and producing high quality content make him the ideal leader to fulfill the growth potential of Telemundo Network.”

Most recently, Silberwasser was executive VP and chief content officer for Discovery Networks International. Telemundo also lost its COO on Monday, when Jackie Hernandez was promoted to chief marketing officer for Telemundo parent NBCU.

Telemundo holds its upfront presentation Tuesday night.