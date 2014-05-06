Mendiola Named mun2 President

Comcast Cable exec Ruben Mendiola has been tapped as president of Spanish-language cabler mun2.

Mun2, the sister network of NBCUniversal-owned Telemundo, had been without a top executive since former executive VP and general manager Diana Mogollon left earlier this year.

Mendiola was previously senior VP and general manager of Multicultural services for Comcast Cable. He served at Dish Network before that.

He will report to Joe Uva, chairman of Hispanic enterprises and content for NBCU.

“Ruben's expertise and deep understanding of the U.S. Hispanic market will play an essential role in evolving this cable property into the future," said Uva. "He and his team will develop and acquire content to build a relevant, high demand general entertainment cable network for the rapidly expanding U.S. Hispanic audience."

Mun2 will be part of Telemundo's upfront presentation next week.