‘Wheel of Fortune’ Debuts Pat Sajak’s Final Season

'Wheel of Fortune' enters its 41st season, which will be Pat Sajak's last, while Vanna White re-ups for two more years.

As Wheel of Fortune premiered its 41st season — which will be Pat Sajak’s last — co-host Vanna White signed on for two more years, taking her through 2025-26. Ryan Seacrest will take over as Wheel of Fortune’s host in September 2024, it was announced in June.

Alex Van Wagner joins the show as director, replacing Robert Ennis, who retired. Wagner comes to Wheel of Fortune after working on such shows as Shark Tank, The Voice, Holey Moley, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Is It Cake? and Game of Games.

Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, is in her third year as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent. In that role, Sajak offers ways for viewers to win cash, vacations, merchandise and more through the show’s weekly sweepstakes called “Fan Fridays.” As part of that, Sajak and Wheel of Fortune collaborator and guided-tour company Collette are on tour, stopping in Newport, Rhode Island; Portland, Maine; New York City and throughout Europe. Every Friday, Sajak showcases a prize while revealing a word of the day that Wheel Watchers Club members can enter at wheeloffortune.com to be eligible to win.

While giving viewers more chances to win, Wheel of Fortune is changing its approach to revealing SPIN ID numbers and will no longer reference them during the show. Wheel Watchers Club members will instead have to log on to wheeloffortune.com to see if they are a winner.

Wheel of Fortune will continue to feature brand integrations including Secret Santa, HSN, and Collette, as well as theme weeks celebrating Halloween, veterans, teachers and more.

Wheel of Fortune, which is paired with sibling game Jeopardy! on ABC-owned stations in major markets, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Media Ventures domestically and by Paramount Global Content Distribution internationally. Bellamie Blackstone is executive producer.